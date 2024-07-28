Paris Olympics: U.S. wins first gold on Day 1 of the Summer Games in swimming relay

Team USA brought home its first Paris gold medal today after Caeleb Dressel and the men's 4x100m relay team prevailed above the rest of the pack.

The men's team was expected to win gold and held the leading spot for the majority of the contest. The win was the eighth gold medal for Dressel, who anchored the race.

Australia followed with silver, and Italy took bronze.

Australian superstar Ariarne Titmus went wire-to-wire to win the women’s 400m freestyle final on the first day of swimming.

Titmus finished in 3:57.49, nearly a full second ahead of Canada’s Summer McIntosh. Team USA's Katie Ledecky won her first bronze by finishing third at 4:00.86.

Days after losing its opener to France, the U.S. Men's National Team had an opportunity for redemption and didn't throw away its shot, beating New Zealand 4-1 and creating a possible path out of the group stage.

Its next match is against Guinea on Tuesday.