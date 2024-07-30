Biden Calls For Supreme Court Reform

US President Joe Biden announced on Monday he has a "bold plan" to strengthen American democracy by reforming the Supreme Court.

In a speech on civil rights in Austin, Texas, Biden said Americans must be protected and have their rights expanded. He says they can and must prevent the "abuse of presidential power" and restore faith in the Supreme Court. He is proposing three changes.

Justices serve for life, and six of the nine on the current court were appointed by Republican presidents. Biden said this has led to "dangerous and extreme decisions," including the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which protected a woman's right to abortion. He said limiting terms to 18 years would reduce the chance that any single president could have an "undue influence" for generations.

Biden is also calling for a "code of conduct," which would require justices to disclose gifts, refrain from political activity and remove themselves from cases in which they have a conflict of interest.

He also wants to amend the Constitution to ensure "no one is above the law." Former President Donald Trump claimed he had "absolute immunity" from criminal charges for attempts to overturn the 2020 election. The Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that a president is protected for any "official acts," and Biden wants to remove such immunity for crimes.

The effort is a long shot, as Republicans in Congress are already voicing their opposition to the proposals. Still, Democrats hope voters will take the issues into consideration when they head to the polls for the presidential election in November.

