2024 Foreign Minister’s Commendation To KAMIMURA Yoshiharu Of Tribhuvan University

Aug. 1, 2024, 3:13 p.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has decided to award the Foreign Minister’s Commendation for FY 2024 to KAMIMURA Yoshiharu, Head of the Department of Japanese, Campus of International Languages (Bishwo Bhasa Campus), Tribhuvan University.

As the Head of the department for 20 years since 2004, Kamimura has been teaching Japanese language to students from basic to advanced levels. He has also lectured on Japanese culture, history, and literature at the campus. At the same time, as an advisor to the Japanese Language Teacher’s Association, Nepal (JALTAN), he has supervised cultural activities such as Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), Japanese speech contests, and Japanese karaoke contests. Thus, he has been dedicated to broadening the base of Japanese language and culture in Nepal as well as fostering advanced Japanese language speakers.

In addition, Kamimura has served as a member of the management committee of the Japanese supplementary school in Kathmandu to improve the educational environment for Japanese children in Nepal. His commitment to the Japanese community is also highly commendable.

In recognition of such significant contributions over the years to the promotion of Japanese culture and the development of mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and Nepal, Kamimura has been selected to receive the Foreign Minister's Commendation for FY2024.

The Embassy of Japan is confident that every student and teacher he has taught or worked with, as well as he himself, will be the bridge between Japan and Nepal, further strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries for the future.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. The Commendations also aim to promote understanding and support from the Japanese public regarding the activities of the recipients.

