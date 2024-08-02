Nepal Investment Mega Bank Partners with Cimex Inc. to Offer Financing for all Models of BYD Electric Vehicle

NIMB Bank Limited is excited to announce a new partnership with Cimex Inc. Pvt. Ltd., the authorized distributor for BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd., Nepal. This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility of electric mobility in Nepal by providing up to 80 % financing on all models of BYD electric vehicle.

With this partnership, Nepali citizen interested in purchasing a BYD electric vehicle from Cimex Inc. and its authorized dealers can apply for an auto loan at any NIMB branch. With the streamlined approval process granted within three working days all eligible customers of NIMB can benefit from this hassle-free experience.

NIMB Bank will offer EV Loans for BYD vehicles at a competitive interest rate, set at the base price plus a 1.00% premium per annum. This initiative is designed to make sustainable and advanced transportation options more affordable and accessible.

The partnership was formalized with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding by Mr. Jyoti Prakash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of NIMB Bank, and Ms. Sandhya Shrestha of Cimex Inc.

With 272 branch offices and 266 ATMs nationwide, NIMB Bank aims to enhance the initiative to help drive Nepal's shift towards a greener future.

This collaboration represents a significant step in making eco-friendly transportation solutions more attainable for the people of Nepal, aligning with our commitment to sustainability and innovation.