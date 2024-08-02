NIMB Ace Capital Celebrates 12 Years Of Excellence

NIMB Ace Capital Celebrates 12 Years Of Excellence

Aug. 2, 2024, 7:36 p.m.

NIMB Ace Capital Limited, a subsidiary of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited, proudly marks 12 years in merchant and investment banking. As a licensed Merchant Banker from SEBON, it offers a range of services, including Issue and Sales Management, RTS/RTA, Depository Participant, Securities Underwriting, and Portfolio Management. NIMB Ace Capital has consistently ranked among the top in its field, launching Nepal's first mutual fund scheme in 2014 and its first open-ended mutual fund in 2019.

On this special occasion, CEO Shivanth Bahadur Pande expressed gratitude, stating, "Our success over the past 12 years is largely due to our valued customers and the support of regulators and other partners. This milestone wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and passion of our team. We remain committed to providing the highest returns on investment for our clients in the future."

NIMB Ace Capital manages five mutual funds with over NPR 10 billion in assets and has surpassed NPR 6 billion in Portfolio Management Services, marking its leadership in Nepal's financial sector. With over 4.15 million satisfied customers, the company serves as a share registrar for 57 public companies and has facilitated over 500,000 DEMAT accounts and 200 public issuances.

Chairman of the company, Sachin Tibrewal welcomed guests, while Dr. Nabaraj Adhikari, Executive Director of SEBON, and former Chief Secretary Bimal Koirala praised NIMB Ace Capital for its exceptional service and extended best wishes for future success.

NIMB Ace Capital is also licensed by SEBON as a Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund Manager. It oversees NIBL Equity Partners, a private equity fund with a registered size of up to NPR 10 billion. NIBL Equity Partners has already invested over NPR 100 crores and is actively building a robust pipeline of future investments while preparing for additional fundraising.

The Executive Director of the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON), Nabaraj Adhikari, has said that the stock market has a crucial role in supporting the country's economic growth and added that the SEBON was committed to protecting the interest of the investors.

Addressing the 12th anniversary ceremony of NIMB Ace Capital Limited on Thursday, Adhikari said that SEBON was making efforts to address the concerns of fiscal management companies along with regulating and managing the jobs relating to securities and those involved in the field.

Stating that the monetary policy unveiled by the central bank last week has taken the policy to make the stock market vibrant, Executive Director Adhikari appreciated the removal of the cap of Rs 200 million on intuitional share traders.

Likewise, former chief secretary Bimal Koirala stated that the stock trading system should be made secured and reliable.

