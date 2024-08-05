Hezbollah Fires Rockets Into Northern Israel

Aug. 5, 2024, 8:32 a.m.

The Iran-backed Shia Muslim group Hezbollah in Lebanon said on Sunday that it had launched dozens of rockets into northern Israel.

Israeli forces reported no injuries. They said they conducted airstrikes shortly after on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Israel is bracing for possible retaliation by Iran for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed while visiting Iran on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Hezbollah lost one of its senior commanders in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

Iran and Hezbollah may launch a retaliatory attack on Israel that could be larger in scope than the one Tehran carried out in April.

US news website Axios quotes US and Israeli officials as saying they expect Iran to attack Israel as early as Monday.

It also reports that the US general in charge of US forces in the Middle East is visiting countries in the region, including Israel and Jordan. Axios added that he is believed to be trying to mobilize the same coalition that defended Israel against the attack from Iran in April.

Agencies

