Paramount Motors Partners With NIMB Bank To Offer Innovative Financing For MG Electric Vehicles

Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd., the authorized dealer for MG Motors in Nepal, has announced an exciting new partnership with NIMB Bank to enhance the accessibility of electric mobility. This collaboration aims to make MG Motors’ electric vehicles more affordable for Nepali consumers by offering up to 80% financing through NIMB Bank.

Under this partnership, customers interested in purchasing MG EVs, including MG ZS EV, MG4 EV and MG Comet EV can now access streamlined financing options from any NIMB Bank branch. The bank will provide up to 80% financing for EVwith competitive interest rates and flexible terms, ensuring a hassle-free process for customers.

Simplified Financing for Eco-Friendly Vehicles

NIMB Bank will offer auto loans for MG electric vehicles with an attractive interest rate, set at the base rate plus 1.00% premium per annum. This financing plan is designed to support the transition to sustainable transportation by making it more affordable for Nepali consumers. With only a 20% down payment required for EVs, customers can own any MG electric vehicles, known for its impressive range and advanced features at highly accessible price points.

The partnership promises a streamlined approval process, with loans sanctioned within three working days, ensuring a swift and efficient experience for all eligible NIMB Bank customers.

A Commitment to Sustainable Mobility

This new alliance reflects a shared commitment to promoting sustainable mobility solutions and supporting Nepal's automobile movements. By making financing for MG electric vehicles more accessible, Paramount Motors and NIMB Bank are working together to make green transportation a viable option for more Nepali consumers.

“Partnering with NIMB Bank is a significant step towards making MG electric vehicles more accessible to our customers,” said a spokesperson from Paramount Motors. “We are excited to offer innovative financing solutions that align with our vision of promoting sustainable and advanced mobility solutions in Nepal.”

NIMB Bank’s support for this initiative aligns with its broader commitment to sustainability and innovation, providing a secure and customer-friendly financing option in compliance with the guidelines of Nepal Rastra Bank.

About Paramount Motors

Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd. is the authorized dealer for MG Motors in Nepal, dedicated to providing exceptional automotive experiences through innovative technology and customer service. As a leading player in Nepal's automotive industry, Paramount Motors is committed to driving the adoption of electric vehicles and supporting sustainable transportation solutions.

For more information, visit www.mgmotors.com.np or visit your nearest MG Showrooms around Nepal. (Locations: https://www.mgmotors.com.np/site/dealer)