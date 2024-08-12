NEA Generated 12 Billion Annually Reducing Electricity Leakage By Half In 8 years

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has reduced the electricity leakage through the transmission and distribution system by half over the last eight years. In the fiscal year 2072/73 BS (2015/16), 25.78 per cent of electricity leakage from the system has been reduced by half during this period and limited to 12.73 per cent in the last year 2080/81 BS.

Out of the electricity leakage, 3.33 per cent is towards transmission line and 9.40 per cent towards distribution. Eight years ago, out of 25.78 per cent leakage, 19.80 per cent was for distribution and the rest for transmission. Electricity leakage was reduced to 22.90 per cent in 2073/74 BS, 20.45 per cent in 2074/75 BS 15.32 per cent in 2075/76 BS and 15.27 per cent in 2076/77 BS.

In the year 2077/78 BS, the leakage increased to 17.18 per cent. After that, the leakage was reduced to 15.38 per cent in the year 2078/79 BS and 13.46 per cent in the year 2079/80 BS.

Kulman Ghising, the executive director of the NEA, said that by making the steps taken to control leakages more systematic and effective, they have achieved success in controlling leakages in a period of eight years.

Executive Director Ghising mentioned that the steps taken for regular electricity supply and technical and non-technical leakage control have had a positive effect on the control of electricity leakage towards distribution.

"Due to the leakage of electricity in the system, billions of rupees of income were being lost directly. The campaign conducted to control technical and non-technical leakage has paid off and the leakage of electricity towards distribution has decreased significantly. Such leakage ratio is lower than neighbouring countries' power leakage ratio," said Executive Director Ghising.

About 12 billion rupees of additional income has been generated during this period from leakage control alone. NEA says that the money earned from the profit is being invested in system expansion and improvement and now the work has been carried forward with the aim of reducing the leakage to single digits.