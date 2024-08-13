Universe Nepal 2024: Embracing Greater Inclusivity with Top 25 Sash Ceremony

Global Glamor Venture, the organizer of Miss Universe Nepal has successfully completed the Sash Ceremony for the Top 25 contestants of Miss Universe Nepal 2024 on Sunday, at the Hilton Kathmandu. Miss Universe Nepal National Director Sangita Puri and Choreographer Dikpal Karki gave Sash to the selected 25 contestants.

This year, the coveted beauty pageant has embraced greater inclusivity, attracting a diverse array of applicants, including mute contestants, transgender individuals, married women, non-resident Nepali women, and professionals from fields such as medicine, engineering, and aviation. One exemplary contender is Ms. Sujal Bam, who has courageously participated in this pageant, representing the mute community. Another inspiring participant, Dr. Niyukty Arjal, is a dentist and the Founding Director of Gums and Giggles Dental Clinic.

Joining them in the top 25 are talented contestants including Sampada Ghimire (Contestant No. 1), Choten Phuntso (Contestant No. 2), Shriyanka Thapa (Contestant No. 3), Anushka Wasthi (Contestant No. 4), Sujal Bam (Contestant No. 5), Neha Chaudhary (Contestant No. 6), Manisha Pariyar (Contestant No. 7), Smriti Singh (Contestant No. 8), Alina Gurung (Contestant No. 9), Renata Kattel (Contestant No. 10), Tulasha Nepal (Contestant No. 11), Niyukti Arjal (Contestant No. 12), Hritisha Manandhar (Contestant No. 13), Puja Bastola (Contestant No. 14), Khusi Duttraj (Contestant No. 15), Ayusha Karki (Contestant No. 16), Asmi Dhakal (Contestant No. 17), Shivani Karna (Contestant No. 18), Gajal Karn (Contestant No. 19), Karren Murray (Contestant No. 20), Samyukta Malla (Contestant No. 21), Akshita Chetti (Contestant No. 22), Nitu Pun (Contestant No. 23), Tashi Gurung (Contestant No. 24), and Samriddhi Kc (Contestant No. 25).

The chief guest of the program, Nina Upadhyay, congratulated all the top 25 contestants for making it to the top 25 and also mentioned how she was jailed when she was 13 years old when she raised voice about women's empowerment.

International Image Consultant and Pageant Coach Alexander Gonzalez, esteemed Pageant Analyst Luis Portelles along with other national trainers will be giving extensive training to these top 25 finalists. The contestants will be trained on personality development, public speaking, personal finance, and other useful life skills.

The grand finale of 'Miss Universe Nepal 2024' will be held in the first week of September this year. The winner will go on to compete with contestants from over 100 countries in Mexico this November for the prestigious Miss Universe 2024 crown.