Universe Nepal 2024: Embracing Greater Inclusivity with Top 25 Sash Ceremony

Universe Nepal 2024: Embracing Greater Inclusivity with Top 25 Sash Ceremony

Aug. 13, 2024, 9 a.m.

Global Glamor Venture, the organizer of Miss Universe Nepal has successfully completed the Sash Ceremony for the Top 25 contestants of Miss Universe Nepal 2024 on Sunday, at the Hilton Kathmandu. Miss Universe Nepal National Director Sangita Puri and Choreographer Dikpal Karki gave Sash to the selected 25 contestants.

This year, the coveted beauty pageant has embraced greater inclusivity, attracting a diverse array of applicants, including mute contestants, transgender individuals, married women, non-resident Nepali women, and professionals from fields such as medicine, engineering, and aviation. One exemplary contender is Ms. Sujal Bam, who has courageously participated in this pageant, representing the mute community. Another inspiring participant, Dr. Niyukty Arjal, is a dentist and the Founding Director of Gums and Giggles Dental Clinic.

Joining them in the top 25 are talented contestants including Sampada Ghimire (Contestant No. 1), Choten Phuntso (Contestant No. 2), Shriyanka Thapa (Contestant No. 3), Anushka Wasthi (Contestant No. 4), Sujal Bam (Contestant No. 5), Neha Chaudhary (Contestant No. 6), Manisha Pariyar (Contestant No. 7), Smriti Singh (Contestant No. 8), Alina Gurung (Contestant No. 9), Renata Kattel (Contestant No. 10), Tulasha Nepal (Contestant No. 11), Niyukti Arjal (Contestant No. 12), Hritisha Manandhar (Contestant No. 13), Puja Bastola (Contestant No. 14), Khusi Duttraj (Contestant No. 15), Ayusha Karki (Contestant No. 16), Asmi Dhakal (Contestant No. 17), Shivani Karna (Contestant No. 18), Gajal Karn (Contestant No. 19), Karren Murray (Contestant No. 20), Samyukta Malla (Contestant No. 21), Akshita Chetti (Contestant No. 22), Nitu Pun (Contestant No. 23), Tashi Gurung (Contestant No. 24), and Samriddhi Kc (Contestant No. 25).

The chief guest of the program, Nina Upadhyay, congratulated all the top 25 contestants for making it to the top 25 and also mentioned how she was jailed when she was 13 years old when she raised voice about women's empowerment.

International Image Consultant and Pageant Coach Alexander Gonzalez, esteemed Pageant Analyst Luis Portelles along with other national trainers will be giving extensive training to these top 25 finalists. The contestants will be trained on personality development, public speaking, personal finance, and other useful life skills.

The grand finale of 'Miss Universe Nepal 2024' will be held in the first week of September this year. The winner will go on to compete with contestants from over 100 countries in Mexico this November for the prestigious Miss Universe 2024 crown.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-India Held A Bilateral Meeting
Aug 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces
Aug 13, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana And Indian Foreign Secretary Misri Discussed On Bilateral Matter And Issues Of Mutual Interests
Aug 12, 2024
Himalaya Airlines To Resume Flights To Kuwait
Aug 12, 2024
Cardiff University, UK and Nepal Open University to jointly organize International Conference on Economics, Finance and Related Themes (ICEFRT)
Aug 12, 2024

More on Economy

NEA Generated 12 Billion Annually Reducing Electricity Leakage By Half In 8 years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Political Stability Will Ensure Reforms In Economy: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
IFAD Nepal Office Holds Consultative Review Meeting On COSOP By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago
BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce To Be Formed, FNCCI To Be Founding Member By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
Paramount Motors Partners With NIMB Bank To Offer Innovative Financing For MG Electric Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
Lieutenant General Sigdel Acting CoAS from tomorrow By Agencies 4 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-India Held A Bilateral Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2024
How ICT can empower Nepalese girls and advance gender equality By Ganga Bhandari Aug 13, 2024
Mental Health Counselors In Nepalese Schools: The Critical Need, A Case Study By Meelan Karki Aug 13, 2024
Bangladesh Interim Government To Get Necessary Time For Polls: BNP, Jamaat, 5 Other Parties By Agencies Aug 13, 2024
Putin Orders Defense Ministry To Kick 'Enemy' Out Of Russia's Territory By Agencies Aug 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75