132 kV Dhalkebar-Loharpatti Transmission Line Completed

The construction of 132 kV double-circuit transmission line from Dhalkebar in Dhanusha to Loharpatti in Mahottari has been completed.

The Dhalkebar-Loharpatti transmission line and Loharpatti 132 kV substation have been brought into operation from Wednesday, according to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

The project has been constructed with an investment of about Rs. 1.13 billion by the government and the Nepal Electricity Authority to improve the electricity supply system in Dhanusha and Mahottari, manage the increasing electricity demand and make the electricity supply reliable and qualitative.

The length of the double circuit transmission line is 23 km where 91 towers have been built.

The substation has two power transformers of 132/33 kV, 30 MVA capacity and one transformer of 132/11 kV, 22.5 MVA capacity. The overall capacity of the substation is 82.5 MVA, said the NEA.

After the start of power supply from the substation, about 150,000 customers mainly under Janakpur, Jaleshwor, Gaushala and Yadukuwa distribution centres will benefit.

Munindra Thakur, director of Madhes Regional Office, NEA, said that now the problems such as leakage, low voltage and tripping in that area will be solved and the overall power supply will be reliable and qualitative.

Earlier, electricity was supplied to the area from Dhalkebar via Mujalia of Janakpur. There were problems such as low voltage and tripping when the line was long and lower capacity than the demand.

A structure has been prepared in such a way that four feeders of 33 kV can be taken out for power supply locally, said Thakur.

Two feeders of 33 kV will be used for power supply in Jaleshwor, one feeder in Gaushala and 1 in Janakpur area.

Out of this, one feeder towards Janakpur has been completed and brought into operation.

According to NEA, the arrangements have been made to draw out four feeder lines of 11 kV for power supply in the area around Loharpatti substation.

Out of them, two feeders have been completed and brought into operation. The transmission line project was started about three years ago.