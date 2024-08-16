Sewa Lamsall Recommendation To The Ambassador Of Belgium

Sewa Lamsall Recommendation To The Ambassador Of Belgium

Aug. 16, 2024, 4:01 p.m.

The government has recommended Sewa Lamsal, secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the ambassador to Belgium.

The cabinet meeting held on Thursday recommended that he be made the resident ambassador of Belgium.

She was appointed as the first female foreign secretary last December.

Amrit Rai will be the foreign secretary after Lamsal is appointed ambassador.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

It Has Not Confirmed Solukhumbu-Thame Flood Caused By GLOF: CDO Pande
Aug 16, 2024
US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy call on PM Oli
Aug 16, 2024
The Price Of Petroleum Products Fell
Aug 16, 2024
132 kV Dhalkebar-Loharpatti Transmission Line Completed
Aug 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini Provinces
Aug 16, 2024

More on National

US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy call on PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 25 minutes ago
EU’S ERASMUS SCHOLARSHIP: Opportunities For Nepali By A Correspondent 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Nepal Youth Summit Empowers Youth Voices, calls for national and global actions on key issues facing young people By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 28 minutes ago
78th Independence Day Of India Marked By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 46 minutes ago
NEPAL ARMY: New Chief By A Correspondent 1 day, 5 hours ago
KATHMANDU-TERAI-MADHESH EXPRSSWAY: Making Progress By A Correspondent 1 day, 5 hours ago

The Latest

It Has Not Confirmed Solukhumbu-Thame Flood Caused By GLOF: CDO Pande By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2024
The Price Of Petroleum Products Fell By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2024
132 kV Dhalkebar-Loharpatti Transmission Line Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2024
Thai Court Orders Dismissal Of Prime Minister Srettha For Ethics Violation By Agencies Aug 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Lumubini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 16, 2024
Finance for theNet-Zero Transition Must Maximize and Share Benefits Equitably By Masatsugu Asakawa Aug 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75