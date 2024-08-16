Sewa Lamsall Recommendation To The Ambassador Of Belgium

The government has recommended Sewa Lamsal, secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the ambassador to Belgium.
The cabinet meeting held on Thursday recommended that he be made the resident ambassador of Belgium.
She was appointed as the first female foreign secretary last December.
Amrit Rai will be the foreign secretary after Lamsal is appointed ambassador.
