US Deputy Secretary Verma pays courtesy call on PM Oli

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources of the United States Richard Rahul Verma paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday.

According to the PM's Secretariat, the courtesy meeting was held between PM Oli and Deputy Secretary Verma on Friday afternoon. He is on a one-day visit to Nepal.

According to the American Embassy in Nepal, Verma will meet with senior government officials, development professionals, and business leaders to discuss shared priorities in economic development including meeting with tea experts and Nepali businessmen, women’s empowerment, energy, and people-to-people ties and USAID Nepal's program implementation partner.