Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO of Global IME Bank, Takes Over, To Focus On Brand Expansion

Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO of Global IME Bank, Takes Over, To Focus On Brand Expansion

Aug. 18, 2024, 6:49 p.m.

Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO of Global IME Bank, took charge of office before assuming office today.

Before assuming office today, Regmi took the oath of office and secrecy from the chairman of the bank's board of directors, Chandra Prasad Dhakal.

Regmi has more than three decades of experience in the banking sector. He started his banking career from National Commercial Bank and joined Global IME Bank from Deputy Manager level in 2065.

He has worked in Global IME Bank in the supervisory level of overall banking including credit management, risk and control, banking operations, risk management, compliance, branch operations, general administration, merger management. He has a Masters in Economics from Tribhuvan University and an MBA from the University of Wales, UK.

In the program, IME Bank Chairman Dhakal expressed his belief that the bank will become stronger and stronger during the tenure of Regmi, who has worked in the banking sector for a long time.

Regmi, while assuming office, said that during his tenure, he will further strengthen the bank's balanced business expansion and customer service. He also said that he will try to increase the brand, network and strong market share of Global IME Bank.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Is Leaving To Delhi Today
Aug 18, 2024
FNCCI Hails Ministry's Step To Form Economic Reform Commission
Aug 18, 2024
Flag hoisting on Indonesia's Independence Day, 'Benefits from trade and experience sharing'
Aug 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Aug 18, 2024
NEA Has Made A Big Progress In Electricity Development Sector: Minister Khadka
Aug 17, 2024

More on Economy

NEA Has Made A Big Progress In Electricity Development Sector: Minister Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
The Price Of Petroleum Products Fell By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
132 kV Dhalkebar-Loharpatti Transmission Line Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
NEPAL MONETARY POLICY 2024: Bullish In The Stock Market By A Correspondent 4 days, 7 hours ago
IME Leading The Charge In Formalizing Nepal’s Remittance: Chandra Prasad Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Universe Nepal 2024: Embracing Greater Inclusivity with Top 25 Sash Ceremony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Religious Cultural Potentiality of Tourism in Humla By Prof. Dr. Prem Sharma Aug 18, 2024
Nepal Makes History with First Female Chief Secretary and Shortest Tenure By Arya Kharel Aug 18, 2024
Thai King Endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra As prime Minister By Agencies Aug 18, 2024
Foreign Minister Dr. Rana Is Leaving To Delhi Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024
FNCCI Hails Ministry's Step To Form Economic Reform Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024
Flag hoisting on Indonesia's Independence Day, 'Benefits from trade and experience sharing' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75