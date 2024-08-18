Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO of Global IME Bank, Takes Over, To Focus On Brand Expansion

Surendra Raj Regmi, CEO of Global IME Bank, took charge of office before assuming office today.

Before assuming office today, Regmi took the oath of office and secrecy from the chairman of the bank's board of directors, Chandra Prasad Dhakal.

Regmi has more than three decades of experience in the banking sector. He started his banking career from National Commercial Bank and joined Global IME Bank from Deputy Manager level in 2065.

He has worked in Global IME Bank in the supervisory level of overall banking including credit management, risk and control, banking operations, risk management, compliance, branch operations, general administration, merger management. He has a Masters in Economics from Tribhuvan University and an MBA from the University of Wales, UK.

In the program, IME Bank Chairman Dhakal expressed his belief that the bank will become stronger and stronger during the tenure of Regmi, who has worked in the banking sector for a long time.

Regmi, while assuming office, said that during his tenure, he will further strengthen the bank's balanced business expansion and customer service. He also said that he will try to increase the brand, network and strong market share of Global IME Bank.