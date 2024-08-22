Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightining In Many Parts Of Nepal Is Likely

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi Province, Madesh Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and to occur at one or two places of rest of the country.

There are partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the country chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province and Madesh Province tonight.