Global IME Bank and Adhyaanta Fund Management Signed Agreement

Aug. 23, 2024, 8:46 a.m.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Global IME Bank Limited and Adhyanta Fund Management Limited to expand financial access and investment in the field of small and medium credit.

The MoU was signed by Chitra Kumar Chalise, Head of Small, Medium and Retail Credit Promotion Department of the bank and Santosh Thapa, Chief Executive Officer of Adhyanta Fund Management Limited.

Adhyanta Fund Management has been providing technical assistance and consulting services to small and medium entrepreneurs to expand their business and improve their professional capabilities.

It is believed that the cooperation between the bank and Adhyant will help the economy of the country by facilitating various types of training and financial access to entrepreneurs.

By using Adhyant Fund Management's experience in the small and medium sector, the bank will play an important role in providing loans to the small and medium sector by expanding the access to business and entrepreneurship of entrepreneurs in this sector.

Considering the convenience of its customers, the bank has been introducing various timely schemes to the customers.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in every district of the country. The bank has more than 1,100 service centers including 354 branch offices, 379 ATMs, 255 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

Global IME Bank is a bank that provides banking services for all, which has been providing excellent services to all its customers through various services and facilities.

The bank has been bringing in remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong and other countries and making a significant contribution to the country's economy.

