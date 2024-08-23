Korean Embassy And MoFE Jointly Organized A Seminar On Cooperation On Climate Change

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Forests and Environment jointly organized the “2024 Seminar for Cooperation on Climate Change,” to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Nepal.

The Chief Guest of the seminar, Aain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Minister for Forests and Environment, Government of Nepal commended South Korea’s role in the global efforts to tackle on climate changes issues. Minister also emphasized the 50-year journey as a tale of shared values and mutual respect, contributing to personal and economic development.

Park Taeyoung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, emphasized the importance of policy development and implementation in integrating climate change adaptation. He mentioned that the Republic of Korea is keen to support regional and international initiatives aimed at halting climate change by reducing emissions and increasing the efficiency of clean and renewable energy.

He also underscored the critical role of inclusive policies, sustainable development and community empowerment in addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable populations. He also stressed on the need for robust policies to effectively tackle the climate change impacts on the communities. He also mentioned that the jointly organized seminar on this day will further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Korea and Nepal on environment and climate issues. Ambassador Park also noted that Korea is committed to supporting Nepal in its climate change endeavors as a good friend “Ramro Sathi”.

The speakers in the seminar highlighted the national policies for climate change goal in Nepal and reducing climate and environmental risks. They also highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between two countries for coordinating to protect the environment and climate change issues.

The program was attended by the Minister for Forest and Environment Government of Nepal, high level government officials, high level officials from GGGI, dignitaries from Korea Eximbank etc.