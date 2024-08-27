NIMB Ace Capital Ltd. Appointed as Issue Manager for Star Micro Insurance Company's IPO

Star Micro Insurance Company Limited has signed an agreement with NIMB Ace Capital Limited to act as the issue and sales manager for the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will consist of 2,250,000 ordinary shares, each priced at NPR 100, Amounting to a total of NPR 225,000,000, which represents 30% of the company’s issued capital.

Star Micro Insurance Company Limited, which was registered on 2079/09/14 and received its non-life micro-insurance license on 2080/05/01, has been providing non-life micro-insurance services across various regions of the country.

The agreement, signed on Bhadra 9, 2081, was officially endorsed by Bishwo Ram Timila, CEO of Star Micro Insurance Company Limited, and Sachindra Dhungana, General Manager of NIMB Ace Capital Limited.