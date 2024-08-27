Weather Forecast: Partly to Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places of Koshi, Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces brief thundershowers , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces tonight.