Top Biden Aide Meets With China President Xi In Beijing

Top Biden Aide Meets With China President Xi In Beijing

Aug. 30, 2024, 7:59 a.m.

A high-ranking White House official has stressed the need for US and Chinese leaders to maintain channels of communications following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Xi in Beijing on Thursday, after holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the previous two days.

At the outset of their meeting, Xi told Sullivan, "In this changing and turbulent world, countries need solidarity and coordination, not division or confrontation."

He also told Sullivan that China's commitment to the goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged.

Sullivan told Xi in response that President Joe Biden is "committed to responsibly managing this consequential relationship to ensure the competition does not veer in the conflict or confrontation."

He also expressed hope for the telephone talks between Biden and Xi, which are planned in the coming weeks.

The White House said the two also discussed tensions across the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden and Xi are expected to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum meeting and the Group of 20 summit, which will be held in Peru and Brazil respectively in November. Sullivan told reporters that it would be "natural" for the two leaders to hold talks if they both attend those meetings.

Agencies

US, China Senior Officials Discuss Next Summit
Aug 29, 2024
Nvidia Executives Report Record Earnings
Aug 29, 2024
Nepal Needs Storage Hydropower Projects For Energy Security: Foremer Energy Ministers
Aug 28, 2024
PM Modi Speaks With Putin Via Phone, Calls For Peace Talks
Aug 28, 2024
Russia Launches Overnight Barrage In Ukraine
Aug 27, 2024

More on International

Tropical Storm Shanshan Drenches Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
US, China Senior Officials Discuss Next Summit By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
PM Modi Speaks With Putin Via Phone, Calls For Peace Talks By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Israeli Troops Rescue Hostage In Gaza By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Russia Launches Overnight Barrage In Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
7 years Pass Since Rohingya Fled To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Eknarayan Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2024
Local People Agreed To Allow Construction Of Transmission Line Of Madhyabhotekoshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2024
President Signs TRC Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of, Sudur Paschim, Gandaki, Koshi Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2024
EU And Nine Countries Welcome TRC Act In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2024
Global IME Signs Agreement With MAW Vriddhi Autocorp & Vriddhi Motors For EV Loan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75