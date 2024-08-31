Harris, Trump Look To Recruit Outsiders

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are scrambling to win new bases of support. They have both proposed appointing staff from outside their own political parties if they win election in November.

Harris gave her first major-network interview since rising to the top of the Democratic ticket. She appeared on CNN on Thursday with her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. She said it is "important" to make decisions with the help of people who have "different views" and "experiences."

Harris added that it would be to "the benefit of the American public" to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet. She did not mention any names but suggested her goal is to dial down partisanship.

US media reports that Trump is recruiting staffers from outside the Republican Party. His campaign said on Tuesday that it has added Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to the team.

Kennedy is an independent who recently dropped his own presidential bid and endorsed Trump. The two will work as honorary co-chairs of Trump's presidential transition team if he wins in November.