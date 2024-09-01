669 MW Lower Arun Project To Displace 268 Famies

268 families are going to be directly affected by the 669 MW Lower Arun Hydropower Project which is going to be constructed in Sankhuwasabha, Eastern Hill District.

According to the draft report on the rehabilitation and restoration of Lower Arun Hydropower Project proposed by Sutlej, a construction company of India, around 65 hectares of land will be acquired for the construction of the project.

"Besides this, 70 hectares of forest area and 6 hectares of government land will be acquired," said Arun Dhiman, Chief Executive Officer of Lower Arun Power Development Company.

According to the project, about one billion 40 million will be distributed as compensation to the affected locals. After it was confirmed that the Lower Arun would be built, the developer Indian Sutlej Company has started discussions with the residents of the affected area.

After the 900 megawatt Arun third hydroelectric power generation, water was brought to Khandbari municipality-2 Chewabesi through a 17.4 km tunnel to construct the lower Arun project.

The Indian company Sutlej is currently constructing the 900 MW Arun III Hydroelectric Project.