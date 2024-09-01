Powerful storm Shanshan kills at least 4, injures over 90 Tropical Storm Shanshan Drenches Japan

Tropical Storm Shanshan is heading slowly eastward across Japan, bringing record rainfall to wide areas. The Meteorological Agency says bands of heavy rainclouds that cause torrential rain could occur Saturday night over the regions of Tokai and Kanto-Koshin -- including Tokyo.

The agency says Shanshan is moving east at about 15 kilometers per hour over the sea 100 kilometers east-southeast of Cape Shionomisaki as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

It is packing sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour.

The rain has continued for hours across western and eastern Japan partly due to the storm's slow speed.

Some parts of the Tokai, Kanto and Kyushu regions saw record rainfall of more than 400 millimeters in 48 hours.

Rainfall is forecast to reach up to 400 millimeters in Tokai during the 24 hours through Sunday evening, up to 300 millimeters in Kanto-Koshin, 200 millimeters in Kinki.

Shanshan has caused at least six deaths. More than 120 people around Japan have been injured. Several prefectures have issued alerts for landslides.

The storm is expected to gradually weaken and turn into a tropical depression on Monday. But people are advised to be on the alert for heavy rain.

The operator of Tokaido Shinkansen, linking Tokyo and Osaka, has suspended all train services between Mishima and Nagoya stations for Saturday and Sunday.

The operator says the bullet train at other sections could also be suspended, depending on the rain volume.

The Sanyo Shinkansen, linking Osaka and Fukuoka, is running with services reduced.

Major air carriers, including All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, have canceled dozens of flights, most of which were to and from airports in the Kyushu, Chugoku and Shikoku regions.

Some sections of expressways across the country are also closed. Highway operators are calling on motorists to consider changing their schedules and to check the latest road information, as traffic restrictions may be widely imposed for extended periods.