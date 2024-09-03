UNRCPD To Hold The National Workshop On SALW Control

This week, the UN and government of Nepal are hosting a national workshop on Small armed control.

Sept. 3, 2024, 10:17 a.m.

The United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific (UNRCPD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the Armed Police Forces of Nepal, is set to host a national workshop on Global Instruments on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) control. The workshop will take place from 3 to 5 September 2024 at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu in Lazimpat.

The workshop will bring together officials from key ministries, security and defense forces, parliamentarians, and civil society representatives. Participants will discuss national security issues, the convergence of SALW control with global agendas, including Women, Peace and Security, the PoA/ITI and their complementarity with other frameworks, national control systems, reporting mechanisms, operational small arms control, and more.

The workshop aims to enhance understanding and implementation of global instruments on SALW control, particularly the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in All its Aspects (UN PoA) and its International Tracing Instrument (ITI).

The last day of the workshop will include a specialized session dedicated to operational small arms control. Topics will include effective control of the state-held weapons, weapons marking, record-keeping, and stockpile management.

This workshop aims to significantly strengthen Nepal's capacity to implement global instruments on the control of small arms and light weapons. By supporting inter-agency collaboration and developing a comprehensive national strategy, Nepal can effectively address the challenges posed by SALW and contribute to national, regional and global security. The workshop will also identify critical areas where international cooperation and assistance are needed to support Nepal's efforts.

This workshop is part of the European Union’s global project, “Supporting the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects”.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Provide Assistance To the Construction of Community Library and Resource Center in Dhankuta District
Sep 03, 2024
Visiting Indian NDC Officials Meet PM Oli And Acting CoAS General Sigdel
Sep 03, 2024
FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal Led Team Meets Chief Secretary Aryal
Sep 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province
Sep 03, 2024
Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2024: Importance And Significance In Nepal
Sep 02, 2024

More on National

Japan Provide Assistance To the Construction of Community Library and Resource Center in Dhankuta District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Visiting Indian NDC Officials Meet PM Oli And Acting CoAS General Sigdel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Helvetas Nepal’s TTDP And TAAN Signed Partnership Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Mohan Mainlay Wins Madan Puraskar And Dr. Yogendra Prasad Yadav Jagadamba-Shree Prizes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Prabal Adhikari appointed as senior energy expert in Ministry Of Energy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Eknarayan Aryal Appointed As Chief Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal Led Team Meets Chief Secretary Aryal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2024
Putin arrives in Mongolia despite ICC arrest warrant By Agencies Sep 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 03, 2024
Father’s Day, Kuse Aunsi And Gokarne Ausi 2024: Importance And Significance In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2024
Nepal Accept Rs. 3.67 Billion Grants To Be Provided By EU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2024
Brazil's Top Court Orders Suspension Of Social Media Platform X By Agencies Sep 02, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75