UNRCPD To Hold The National Workshop On SALW Control

The United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific (UNRCPD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the Armed Police Forces of Nepal, is set to host a national workshop on Global Instruments on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) control. The workshop will take place from 3 to 5 September 2024 at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu in Lazimpat.

The workshop will bring together officials from key ministries, security and defense forces, parliamentarians, and civil society representatives. Participants will discuss national security issues, the convergence of SALW control with global agendas, including Women, Peace and Security, the PoA/ITI and their complementarity with other frameworks, national control systems, reporting mechanisms, operational small arms control, and more.

The workshop aims to enhance understanding and implementation of global instruments on SALW control, particularly the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in All its Aspects (UN PoA) and its International Tracing Instrument (ITI).

The last day of the workshop will include a specialized session dedicated to operational small arms control. Topics will include effective control of the state-held weapons, weapons marking, record-keeping, and stockpile management.

This workshop aims to significantly strengthen Nepal's capacity to implement global instruments on the control of small arms and light weapons. By supporting inter-agency collaboration and developing a comprehensive national strategy, Nepal can effectively address the challenges posed by SALW and contribute to national, regional and global security. The workshop will also identify critical areas where international cooperation and assistance are needed to support Nepal's efforts.

This workshop is part of the European Union’s global project, “Supporting the United Nations Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects”.