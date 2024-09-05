Nepal Army Held A Program To Bid Farewell Tof CoAS General Sharma

In honor of Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Prabhuram Sharma, who is going to retire from 9 September after completing 42 years of continuous military service and three years of service as CoAS, a farewell program was held at Nepal Army Headwater with a special ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Defense Secretary Rameshwar Dangal stated that the contribution made by CoAS General Sharma for the institutional strengthening, modernization and professional capacity of the Nepali Army will be remembered forever and mentioned that he was impressed by the intellectual personality, strategic acumen and leadership skills of Chief Senapati Sharma.

In his statement, he expressed his sincere congratulations to the Acting Chief of Staff Ashokraj Sigdel, who was about to take charge as the new Chief of Army Staff, and said that he would do his best to make the cordial relationship between the Ministry of Defense and the Nepali Army more robust and result-oriented in the future.

While giving a statement in the program, Acting CoAS General Ashok Raj Sigdel mentioned that he was very impressed by CoAS General Sharma's balanced life and dignified style, his ability to deal with complex situations in a pragmatic manner, and the determination and dedication shown by him to raise the credit and reputation of the Nepali Army to a higher level. He said that he will always be alive in the history of Nepalese army.

On the occasion, he also highlighted the main priorities of his future tenure.

Speaking at the end of the program, CoAS General Sharma mentioned that leadership change is a regular process in the Nepali Army and that the implementation of long-term plans and other organizational achievements during his tenure were possible due to the collective efforts of all levels.

During his statement, the Commander-in-Chief expressed his sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Defense and all those concerned for providing continuous support, cooperation and constructive suggestions for institutional strengthening and various positive efforts during his tenure.

CoAS General Sharma presented a gift to the Nepali Army as a souvenir

On behalf of the Nepali Army, CoAS General was presented with a gift as a souvenir by the acting CoAS General Sigdel.

Similarly, Inspector General of Armed Police Force of Nepal Raju Aryal, Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police Tek Prasad Rai and Chief Investigation Director of National Investigation Department Hutraj Thapa presented a gift to Commander Sharma.

Likewise, souvenir gifts were exchanged between the president and permanent president of the Soldiers' Wits Association.

On this occasion, former CoAS Generals, former Secretaries of Defense, serving and retired officers of the Nepal Army, Inspector General of the Armed Police Force of Nepal, Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police, Chief Investigation Director of the National Investigation Department, officials of the Ministry of Defense, officials of the Army Wives Association, officers, media persons and others. Special persons were present.