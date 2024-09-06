Five Benefits Of Opening An Account With Global IME Bank

Five Benefits Of Opening An Account With Global IME Bank

Sept. 6, 2024, 7:56 a.m.

Global IME Bank Limited has announced a special plan where 5 additional facilities are available along with regular facilities when opening a new account in the bank.

Under this scheme, when opening an account in the bank, one can apply for opening a demat account, Mero Share, C-ASWA, and TMS account along with attractive interest rates and other regular facilities.

The customer will get the demat account required for trading (buying and selling) of securities in Global IME Capital and my shares for its operation, the C-ASWA registration number required for filling the IPO and the TMS account facility required for buying and selling shares in the stock market at JBNL Securities.

global IME105.jpg

This facility is also available in Digital Universe, which was recently launched by the bank. This facility can be used as per the need at home through the digital universe.

These services will be available from 354 branch offices of the bank.

You can also join this scheme by opening a new account in the bank or modifying your existing account in this scheme and activating the inactive account.

