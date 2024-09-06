Global Junior App launched by Global IME Bank targeting Children

Global IME Bank Limited has launched the Global Junior App targeting children in the age group of 12 to 17 years. The bank has launched this app to develop good financial habits in children from an early age.

Through this global junior app brought by the bank to children from 12 to 17 years of age to experience digital banking, children of the specified age group will be able to develop saving habits and spend their savings under the supervision of their parents.

Through this app, children can save and spend their savings when they need it, so it will also develop financial responsibility in children. In addition, the Bank believes that under the supervision and guidance of parents, the latest financial learning experience will be provided for children through the Global Junior app.

In addition to full control of parents, this app also provides a safe environment for children to develop financial management skills.

Global Junior App is a platform designed for teenage users aged 12 to 17 years.

This app can be downloaded on the mobile used by the children and can be easily started in coordination with the parents of Global IME Bank's mobile banking app Global Smart Plus.

The Global Junior app has features like balance view, transaction inquiry and payment through QR code.

You can download this app and use it for free for the first year.

Considering the convenience of its customers, the bank has been introducing various timely schemes to the customers.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in every district of the country. The bank has more than 1,100 service centers including 354 branch offices, 379 ATMs, 255 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.