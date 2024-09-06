Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum

Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum

Sept. 6, 2024, 7:20 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Moscow's intention to counter the Western-led global order, stressing that the influence of the BRICS group is increasing.

Putin was speaking at the Russian-led Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East. He took part in a panel discussion with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Thursday.

Putin noted that the BRICS group has been increasing its influence as it now accounts for about one-third of the global economy after adding some new members this year, including Iran, Egypt and other countries. The founding members of the BRICS group include Russia, China, and India.

Putin said Russia is steadily developing ties with other BRICS members. He says membership is growing and momentum is moving in the right direction.

Putin also noted that BRICS members use their own national currencies in 65 percent of trade settlements with each other.

He stressed that transactions without using the US dollar are spreading among the member nations, while the United States and European countries have been stepping up economic sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow says the BRICS framework will play a central role in a new global system. Russia aims to deepen ties with its BRICS partners to counter the Western-led global order.

.

Agencies

Harris, Trump Tout Economic Plans Ahead Of Debate
Sep 06, 2024
Chief Secretary Aryal Stres The Need To Make Service Delivary Effective
Sep 05, 2024
Russia And China Express Intention To Strengthen Ties At Eastern Economic Forum
Sep 05, 2024
Four Killed In School Shooting In US State Of Georgia
Sep 05, 2024
Putin arrives in Mongolia despite ICC arrest warrant
Sep 03, 2024

More on International

Harris, Trump Tout Economic Plans Ahead Of Debate By Agencies 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Russia And China Express Intention To Strengthen Ties At Eastern Economic Forum By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Four Killed In School Shooting In US State Of Georgia By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Putin arrives in Mongolia despite ICC arrest warrant By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Brazil's Top Court Orders Suspension Of Social Media Platform X By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago
Russia And Ukraine Are Intensifying Attacks Against Each Other By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Hartalika Teej 2024: Importance For Hindu Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2024
Nepal’s Decision to Issue New Notes with Disputed Territory Sparks Fresh Row with India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2024
Five Benefits Of Opening An Account With Global IME Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2024
Paralympic Medalist Palesha Honored By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2024
Global Junior App launched by Global IME Bank targeting Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Througout The Nepal With Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75