Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed Moscow's intention to counter the Western-led global order, stressing that the influence of the BRICS group is increasing.

Putin was speaking at the Russian-led Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in Russia's Far East. He took part in a panel discussion with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Thursday.

Putin noted that the BRICS group has been increasing its influence as it now accounts for about one-third of the global economy after adding some new members this year, including Iran, Egypt and other countries. The founding members of the BRICS group include Russia, China, and India.

Putin said Russia is steadily developing ties with other BRICS members. He says membership is growing and momentum is moving in the right direction.

Putin also noted that BRICS members use their own national currencies in 65 percent of trade settlements with each other.

He stressed that transactions without using the US dollar are spreading among the member nations, while the United States and European countries have been stepping up economic sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow says the BRICS framework will play a central role in a new global system. Russia aims to deepen ties with its BRICS partners to counter the Western-led global order.

.