PM Oli Lauded The Role Of Civil Service In National Building

Sept. 8, 2024, 8:39 a.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has urged government employees to make the country known for uncorrupt governance.

The PM urged the civil servants during a programme organized in Singha Durbar to mark the Civil Service Day on Saturday.

"You should not be misused; don't indulge in corrupt activities. Political leaders can not foment financial irregularities without your assistance. You can rather keep records of the politicos that spur corruption," PM Oli said, reminding that he is not involved in corruption nor let others for it.

He underlined the need for all sides' efforts to realize the national ambition of prosperous Nepal.

On the occasion, the Head of the government directed the civil servants to make the country livable for their children by creating a positive narrative. The delivery of State service must not be delayed and denied, he reminded, adding that honesty, integrity and morality were essential for the enforcement of laws and the constitution.

On the occasion, PM Oli informed that discussions on quick passage of the bill relating to civil service will be intensified as the present government was run by the parties that led the changes in the country. He was clear that trade union rights need protection. However, the obstruction of service by padlocking would not be entertained, he warned.

"Currently, organized efforts are made to create anarchy by spreading misleading issues against the government. Such anarchic moves do not suit Nepali culture," PM Oli underlined.

He reminded that the government he had led in the past had raised the salary of civil servants up to 25 per cent, but it is not possible at present due to the economic meltdown.

Agencies

