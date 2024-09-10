Buddha Air Offers Attractive Discount For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited

Customers of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited will get attractive discounts when traveling by Buddha Air.

In the agreement between Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited and Buddha Air, NIMB customers and their families (fathers, mothers, wives, sons/daughters) will be given 8% discount when purchasing air tickets of Buddha Air.

According to the agreement, in order to get a discount on the ticket, the customer who buys the ticket from Buddha Air counter has to pay through NIMB debit/credit card or Lakshya Kambachat app (mobile banking).

The bank believes that NIMB's customers will directly benefit from this agreement. Along with quality banking services, NIMB has been arranging more facilities and discounts for its customers by making agreements with dozens of different service areas including hospitals, restaurants, shopping malls.