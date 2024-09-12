Nepal Investment Mega Bank Opens New Branch In Kanchanbari

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited has expanded a new branch in Kanchanbari, Morang.The new branch of Bank situated in Biratnagar Metropolitan City Ward No Morang District. The Kanchanbari branch has been put into operation since Thursday. Including this branch, the number of branches of the bank has reached 273. All banking services have started from the new branch from Thursday.

Yashpal Kumar Tibrewal, head of Koshi Province of the bank, inaugurated the new branch. In the opening program, the province chief Tibrewal said that the new branch will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers. At present, the bank has 273 branch offices, 65 extension counters, 77 branchless banking and 266 ATMs.