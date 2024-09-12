SAARC Material Transfer Agreement Meeting Opens In Kathmandu

SAARC Material Transfer Agreement Meeting Opens In Kathmandu

Sept. 12, 2024, 8:16 a.m.

A two-day policy round-table meeting on effective implementation of the Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) among SAARC Member States kicked off in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC) and IRRI South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) have jointly organised the meeting.

The MTA was supposed to govern and facilitate the process of transferring seeds, planting materials and other promising biological materials among the SAARC Member States ensuring that the rights, responsibilities, and potential benefits are clearly defined for both the providers and the recipients of the materials.

The meeting holds particular significance as deliberations will focus on various aspects of the implementation of the MTA among the SAARC Member States including existing policy challenges and future pathways.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ramnath Adhikari said that effective and expeditious implementation of the MTA is key to facilitating cross-border material exchanges, and promote innovation and invention in agricultural science. "South Asia is home to nearly a quarter of the global population and embodies cultural diversities, rich civilisational values, abundant natural resources and glorious history. Agriculture is a mainstay of economy, and livelihood of millions of people in the region," he said.

However, it is very concerning that innovation and transformation in the agro-food sector have not witnessed desirable progress in the region, he said.

"Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) provides a foundational basis for cooperation, collaboration and research among ourselves. This Agreement plays a crucial role in ensuring access for the researchers to essential resources and helping them transform their new ideas into useful innovations for communities and nations," he said.

Recalling the SAARC Member States agreed to establish the SAARC Seed Bank in 2011 to address the pressing challenge of regional food security through a collaborative approach, he said that the core objective of this Seed Bank is to forge pragmatic cooperation among our fellow Member States to ensure easy accessibility and availability of quality seeds of major food crops in the region. The Material Transfer Agreement constitutes an important element of the SAARC Seed Bank.

There will be positive and far-reaching impacts on scientific progress, protection of intellectual property rights and ethical management of common means and resources, he said.

"On the flipside, these legal frameworks are not without challenges and problems. It is challenging for us to make these agreements just, fair and equally beneficial to meet the needs of all relevant stakeholders," said Minister Adhikari.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Commemorates Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks
Sep 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces
Sep 12, 2024
KOICA Supports USD 8 Million For Inclusive Rural Development In Bardiya District (IRDP)
Sep 11, 2024
CoAS General Sigdel Addressed Army Officers
Sep 11, 2024
CoAS General Sigdel Honours Former Army Personnel
Sep 11, 2024

More on Economy

Buddha Air Offers Attractive Discount For Customers Of Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
220 kV Chilime-Trishuli Transmission Line: Close To Complete By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Japan To Recommend Ex-FX Chief For ADB President By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Secretary Marasini has been Transferred to the National Planning Commission By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
ADB Sharpens Strategic Focus, Increases Support for Key Priorities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Five Benefits Of Opening An Account With Global IME Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Urges Neighboring Countries To Support To Operate New International Airports By Agencies Sep 12, 2024
South Korea Military: North Fired Multiple Short-range Ballistic Missiles By Agencies Sep 12, 2024
US Commemorates Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Bagmati,Koshi, Gandaki, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2024
KOICA Supports USD 8 Million For Inclusive Rural Development In Bardiya District (IRDP) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2024
OLI’S INDIA POLICY: Nationalist Rhetoric, Anti-Nepal Outcomes By Keshab Poudel Sep 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75