KOICA Opens Door for Mugu people to get easy health access at Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital

Sept. 14, 2024, 10:35 a.m.

Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital and Mugu Hospital have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 13 September, at the witness of KOICA Nepal and Madhyapur Thimi Municipality.

The MOU mainly aims to enhance healthcare access and improve patient referral services. Both the Hospitals are established under the grant support from KOICA.

The MOU was signed by Dr. Dipendra Kumar Raushan, Director of NKFMH and Dr. Nirmal Nagarkoti, Health Service Manager, Mugu Hospital in presence of Mooheon Kong, Country Director of KOICA and Surendra Shrestha, Mayor, Madhyapur Thimi Municipality. The agreement establishes a structured patient referral system, ensuring that patients of Mugu Hospital will have streamlined access to specialized medical care available at NKFMH.

This initiative is expected to greatly improve healthcare delivery for patients who require advanced treatment not available in their local facilities. The agreement outlines a clear process for referring patients from Mugu Hospital to NKFMH, ensuring timely and efficient transfers for advanced care.

Both hospitals will establish robust communication channels to facilitate coordination between medical staff and streamline patient management. The MOU includes provisions for joint training programs and workshops to enhance the skills of healthcare professionals from both institutions.

IMG-20240913-WA0005.jpg

During the event, Kong, Country Director, KOICA expressed that the partnership between NFKMH and Mugu Hospital will set an example for future collaborations in the healthcare sector, demonstrating the positive impact of strategic alliances in enhancing patient care. He further added that this MOU is guided by the 5 Ps values of KOICA i.e People, Peace, Prosperity, Planet and Partnership.

In the program, Surendra Shrestha, Mayor of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership stating “the MOU represents a significant step forward in our shared mission to provide high-quality medical care to communities in need.” Dr. Raushan, Director of NKFMH, stated that he is looking forward to working closely with our partners to ensure that patients receive the best possible care.

Dr Nagarkoti, Health Service Manager of Mugu Hospital stated that this MOU will be a mile stone in guiding the innocent and poor people of Mugu to access quality health care at very minimum cost and in some case without any cost.

He further added “By working together with NKFMH, we are taking a major step towards bridging the gap in healthcare services for our patients. We are grateful for the support from KOICA and Madhyapur Thimi Municipality in making this possible.”

