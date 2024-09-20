10 Percent Discount At Big Mart For Global IME Bank Debit And Credit Card Holders

10 Percent Discount At Big Mart For Global IME Bank Debit And Credit Card Holders

Sept. 20, 2024, 5:40 p.m.

Global IME Bank Limited is going to provide debit and credit card holders with a 10 percent discount on payment after purchasing essential goods at Big Mart every Saturday.

In order to attract the bank's debit and credit card issuers, the bank in collaboration with Bigmart has brought a discount plan of 10% or a maximum of 200 in all stores of Bigmart. The discount scheme will be applicable only on every Saturday.

Keeping in mind the convenience of the customers, the bank has been coordinating with various organizations and bringing such schemes to directly benefit the customers.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in all the districts of the country. The bank has been providing services from more than 1,000 service centers including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 255 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

The bank has been bringing in remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong and other countries and making a significant contribution to the economy of the country.

