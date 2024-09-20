Let's Modernize And Brand Palpali Dhaka: President Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Industries and Commerce, said that if the Palpali Dhaka industry can be modernized and produced in large quantities, branding can be done in the international market as well through exports.

Inaugurating the 70th Annual General Meeting of Palpa Industry and Commerce Association today, Chairman Dhakal held the opinion that although there are many original products of Nepal that can be promoted in Nepal's export market, the state is lagging behind in marketing them.

President Dhakal said, 'Palpa can sell tourism, but since Palpa's Dhaka and Karuwa have created a national identity, what can be done in branding and marketing of these products, let the businessmen here come and make a plan, we will do what we can.'

President Dhakal also said that the bank interest rate is cheap and the investment environment in the country is becoming more comfortable, so there is no need to back down from investing in products that have made a national identity.

He also said that since Palpa is a well-known place in the country, tourism infrastructure should be built to attract more tourists from home and abroad.

He said, 'Ranimahal in Palpa is a historical heritage and it has a long history of more than a century in Nepal.

The possibility of attracting tourists should be explored by developing it. Tourism activities should be boosted through conservation, promotion and publicity of these assets.

Mentioning the fact that even when he was young, the citizens of Baglung used to come to Palpa for everything from health treatment to the local market and said that he also has an emotional connection with Palpa. Accordingly, he said that the current Palpa can also be a leader in market or other activities.