PM Oli Addressed LDC Group Summit

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the plenary of the Summit of the Future as the chair of the LDC group. The Group welcomed the Pact and its annexes adopted today.
Expressing LDCs’ commitment to implementing the outcomes of this summit, PM Oli called for meaningful partnerships to guide us toward prosperity.
VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75