Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy And Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces

Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy And Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces

Sept. 25, 2024, 6:28 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country.Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Gusty windy is likely to occur at few places of terai region of Koshi Province and few places of Madesh Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces and , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .. Chances of wind gust at some places of Madesh Province and terai regions of Koshi Province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bhairahawa, Pokhara Int'l Airports Will Be Operational Soon: Minister Pandey
Sep 25, 2024
We Are Eagerly Waiting To See Bipin Joshi's Safe Release: FM Dr. Rana
Sep 24, 2024
KOICA-KAAN Supported Benighat Basic Hospital Worth NPR 1,764,085.50
Sep 24, 2024
Global IME Bank Men's And Women's Team Winners Of Interbank Futsal 2081
Sep 24, 2024
PM Oli Addressed LDC Group Summit
Sep 24, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy In The Country With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi, Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generaly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Mainly Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places of Karnali and Sudur Pashchim And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy And Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Liht To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Koshi, Bagmati And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas and Train is Likely In Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Evaluating Disaster & Climate Risk Reduction in the Pacific:Key Impacts, Challenges, and Future Pathways By Dr. Dhruba Gautam and Kiye Mwakawago Sep 25, 2024
JAPANESE ENVOY KIKUTA YUTAKA: Charismatic Diplomat By Keshab Poudel Sep 25, 2024
Nepal’s Economy Is Showing Early Sings Of Recovery: IMF By Agencies Sep 25, 2024
Bhairahawa, Pokhara Int'l Airports Will Be Operational Soon: Minister Pandey By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 25, 2024
World Leaders Gather For United Nations General Assembly By Agencies Sep 25, 2024
We Are Eagerly Waiting To See Bipin Joshi's Safe Release: FM Dr. Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 24, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75