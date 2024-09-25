Weather Forecast: Generaly Cloudy And Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Lumbini And Madhesh Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country.Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. Gusty windy is likely to occur at few places of terai region of Koshi Province and few places of Madesh Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces and , chances of heavy rainfall at a one or two places of the Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .. Chances of wind gust at some places of Madesh Province and terai regions of Koshi Province and Lumbini Province tonight.