Nepal Investment Mega Bank Empowers Employees with Transformative Training Program in Kathmandu, Nepal – Nepal Investment Mega Bank is proud to announce an upcoming training program designed to unlock the inner potential of its employees. Scheduled for September 27 to 29, this immersive experience will focus on enhancing participants' dynamism and concentration through the Sahaj Samadhi program, an effortless meditation technique that fosters self-awareness and inner focus.

The training will be led by Neeva M. Pradhan, a senior faculty member of the Art of Living and Director of Corporate Programs in Nepal. With expertise in various advanced programs, Neeva also conducts trainings in the United States, making her a highly regarded figure in the realm of personal development.

This time this Sahaj Samadhi Meditation program is a Global initiative by Bhanumathi Nsrasimha, who leads this at an international level. There will be thousands gathering online on September 27, 28 to join the session by Bhanu ji.

In the words of the founder of the Art of Living, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Sahaj Samadhi meditation is a simple yet a profound technique. Generally when something is profound it is too complicated and when something is simple it is not effective and deep. Sahaj Samadhi practice is both simple and effective to bring calmness to the human mind making it more focused, productive and light. Practitioners experience the depth of their being while feeling light and joyful at many levels.

For over 42 years, the Art of Living has been at the forefront of promoting stress relief and emotional well-being, positively impacting lives in over 186 countries. The organization is committed to guiding individuals towards a calmer state of mind and a more fulfilling life. Investing in employee well-being yields substantial benefits for organizations.

The Art of Living provides a diverse range of programs that equip individuals with simple yet effective stress management techniques, enhancing overall productivity and workplace harmony. “As organizations prioritize the mental and emotional health of their employees through innovative training programs, they can expect to cultivate a more productive, healthier, and positive workforce,” said Neeva M. Pradhan.

Over the past ten years, Nepal Investment Mega Bank has successfully completed training for more than 800 employees through the Art of Living programs. The bank looks forward to continuing this partnership, encouraging other institutions to embrace these vital soft skills programs and foster a thriving community.