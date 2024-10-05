Global IME Bank’s Customer To Get 8 Percent Discount In Buddha Air

Oct. 5, 2024, 7:10 p.m.

Customers of Global IME Bank Limited and family members of customers will get 8 percent discount on the purchase of Buddha Air tickets.

The agreement regarding the discount was signed by Rupendra Wagle, Deputy General Manager of the bank and Head of Bagmati Province, and Rupesh Joshi, Marketing Sales Director of Buddha Air.

According to the agreement, Global IME Bank's debit and credit card holders and users of the bank's mobile banking application 'Global Smart Plus' will get an 8 percent discount on the purchase of Buddha Air tickets.

Bank customers and family members of customers will get this discount from Buddha Air counter.

In addition, customers or family members of customers with bank debit and credit cards will get a discount of 8 percent when they pay by scanning the QR code through the Bank's Global Smart Plus after purchasing the ticket from the Buddha Air counters at all domestic airports.

Global IME Bank is honored as the best bank of Nepal in two categories under Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024. In addition, Global IME Bank has been honored by various national and international organizations in different categorie

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank in the private sector with a network of branches in every district of the country.

The bank has been providing excellent service to its customers from more than 1,000 service centers including 354 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 255 branchless banking services, 68 extension and revenue collection counters and 3 foreign representative offices.

The bank has been bringing in remittances from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, Hong Kong and other countries and making a significant contribution to the economy of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

