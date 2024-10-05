Pathibhara Cable Car Will Prove To Be A Milestone In The Development And Prosperity Of Taplejung: President Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of Federation of Nepal Industry and Commerce, said that Pathibhara Kevalkar will prove to be a milestone in the development and prosperity of Taplejung district.

President Dhakal said this while speaking at a program organized by Taplejung Concern Center in Kathmandu on Friday.

He said that Kevalkar, which will be built on the foundation of Taplejung, will help in the development and prosperity of not only Taplejung but also the entire Koshi province and the country, and urged all stakeholders to provide the necessary support to complete this project on time.

He has said that they are positive to provide 100% employment to locals in Pathibhara Kevalkar.

He said that even though the struggle committee demanded a guarantee of employment for 80 percent of the locals, the cable car would give 100 percent priority to the locals in employment.

He said that while the government and the private sector are working to bring in foreign investment by spending billions of rupees, it would be wrong to create an environment where the private sector cannot invest within the country.

He opined that only if domestic investment can be given first priority, economic development will take place along with tourism promotion. He said that the construction of Kevkar in Pathibhara is not for his personal benefit but for the promotion of tourism and job creation in Taplejung and the country as a whole.

He said that the service facility provided by the cable car to the locals is ready every day.

He said that not only in one place, but in all seven provinces, the development of tourism in the country is a campaign to create jobs.

He said that the Pathibhara Kebkar project is not only a project of IME Group and Chandra Dhakal, but also a project of Pathibhara, Taplejung, Koshi province and the country, so he expects everyone's cooperation.

He said that only if the tourism infrastructure is built, job creation, business activities and revenue will increase, so he has started building Pathibhara cable car.

He said, "What should be done to the locals when Pathibhara Kevalkar is built?" We are ready to do that. What facilities should be provided to the local people should be said. We are ready to discuss if additional service facilities are needed, referring to the facilities provided by the cable car to locals, children and the elderly

'We are in a campaign to develop tourism and create jobs in the country by building only cars not only in one place but in all seven provinces. Kevkar plays a major role in promoting tourism in the country as a whole. Now we are spending a lot to bring in foreign investment in Nepal.

But when the private sector went to Taplejung, it was said for the personal benefit of Chandra Dhakal that we will develop indigenous investment. If I had only looked at my profit, I would have opened a five-star hotel elsewhere.

If a hotel had been built, there would not have been so much trouble. It is for tourism and local development where there is potential.

We are working by giving priority to tourism development rather than just benefits. Trying to discourage domestic investment is wrong. We want to employ 100% locals as much as possible.