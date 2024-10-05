Qatari Investors Seek Opportunities In Nepal

Qatari Investors Seek Opportunities In Nepal

Oct. 5, 2024, 7:24 p.m.

Qatari investors are looking for investment opportunities in Nepal. There is significant interest from Qatari investors in Nepal's IT sector, pharmaceutical industry, banking and financial services, hydropower and tourism.

"Investors here are looking for investment opportunities in Nepal," said Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-ThaniChairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce. "We will encourage more investors."

In the first meeting of the Nepal-Qatar Business Council held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Wednesday, between Chairman Thani and a delegation of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry led by its President Chandra Prasad Dhakal, discussions were held on expanding economic relations.

During the state visit of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Nepal on April 23 and 24, an agreement was signed to establish a Business Council between the FNCCI and the Qatar Chamber.

In the first-ever meeting at the chairman level of the Council, FNCCI President Dhakal and Qatar Chamber Chairman Thani agreed to appoint members under their respective leadership to complete the Council soon. Dhakal also proposed organising a Qatar-Nepal Business Summit in Nepal. There was an agreement in the meeting to organise the programme next year.

During the meeting, FNCCI President Dhakal stated that Nepal has external sector stability and that the reforms made in the laws have created investment opportunities. He also invited Qatari investors to invest in hydropower, tourism, information technology, and skill development in Nepal, where there are ample opportunities. Similarly, Dhakal also participated as a representative of the private sector of Nepal in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue organised by the Qatari government.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

242 People Died Due To Flood And Landslide
Oct 05, 2024
Pathibhara Cable Car Will Prove To Be A Milestone In The Development And Prosperity Of Taplejung: President Dhakal
Oct 05, 2024
Israel Intensifies Strikes Against Hezbollah
Oct 05, 2024
Global IME Bank’s Customer To Get 8 Percent Discount In Buddha Air
Oct 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces
Oct 05, 2024

More on Economy

Pathibhara Cable Car Will Prove To Be A Milestone In The Development And Prosperity Of Taplejung: President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 39 minutes ago
Global IME Bank’s Customer To Get 8 Percent Discount In Buddha Air By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 45 minutes ago
Anju Shrestha Takes the Helm as CEO of Himalayan Everest Insurance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Nepal-Bangladesh-India Signed Tripartite Agreement To Export Power To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Nepal’s Economy Expected to Maintain Growth Momentum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
1100 MW Electricity Thrown Out Of Systems Due To Recent Disaster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

242 People Died Due To Flood And Landslide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2024
Russia plans to remove Taliban from list of terrorist organizations By Agencies Oct 05, 2024
Israel Intensifies Strikes Against Hezbollah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy Throughout The Country With Moderate Rain Is Likely To Occur Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 05, 2024
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba vows to earn public understanding and empathy By Agencies Oct 04, 2024
MoFA And US State Department Signed MoU For Establishment Of BCM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 04, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75