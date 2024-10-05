Qatari Investors Seek Opportunities In Nepal

Qatari investors are looking for investment opportunities in Nepal. There is significant interest from Qatari investors in Nepal's IT sector, pharmaceutical industry, banking and financial services, hydropower and tourism.

"Investors here are looking for investment opportunities in Nepal," said Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-ThaniChairman of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce. "We will encourage more investors."

In the first meeting of the Nepal-Qatar Business Council held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Wednesday, between Chairman Thani and a delegation of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry led by its President Chandra Prasad Dhakal, discussions were held on expanding economic relations.

During the state visit of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Nepal on April 23 and 24, an agreement was signed to establish a Business Council between the FNCCI and the Qatar Chamber.

In the first-ever meeting at the chairman level of the Council, FNCCI President Dhakal and Qatar Chamber Chairman Thani agreed to appoint members under their respective leadership to complete the Council soon. Dhakal also proposed organising a Qatar-Nepal Business Summit in Nepal. There was an agreement in the meeting to organise the programme next year.

During the meeting, FNCCI President Dhakal stated that Nepal has external sector stability and that the reforms made in the laws have created investment opportunities. He also invited Qatari investors to invest in hydropower, tourism, information technology, and skill development in Nepal, where there are ample opportunities. Similarly, Dhakal also participated as a representative of the private sector of Nepal in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue organised by the Qatari government.