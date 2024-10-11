Helvetas Nepal, With The Assistance of SDC, Provided Relief Supplies To the flood-affected Victims In Lalitpur And Phidim

Helvetas Nepal, With The Assistance of SDC, Provided Relief Supplies To the flood-affected Victims In Lalitpur And Phidim

Helvetas Nepal, with the backing of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), has promptly initiated relief operations by distributing vital supplies to those affected by the recent floods in Lalitpur and Phidim, located in Koshi Province.

The relief items have been delivered to numerous families who have endured significant losses due to the severe rainfall that occurred on September 27 and 28, leaving them in urgent need of assistance. Although local authorities have offered some fundamental support, there remains a pressing demand for more extensive aid. Acknowledging the critical nature of the situation, Helvetas Nepal has swiftly mobilized its relief efforts, as it has done previously, thanks to the generous funding from SDC.

"With the continued support of SDC, the Helvetas-Nepal team was able to access the affected regions in Lalitpur and Phidim to deliver essential relief supplies," stated Dr. Prabin Manandhar, Country Director of Helvetas-Nepal.

In close collaboration with local authorities, Helvetas-Nepal has conducted a swift assessment of the damage and commenced the distribution of vital relief items, prioritizing areas that have been severely impacted by landslides and floods within our operational zones.

1728363300807.jpg

For instance, in Panauti Municipality, located in Bagmati Province, Helvetas provided basic food supplies, cooking utensils, hygiene kits—which included soap, sanitary pads, toothbrushes, and toothpaste—and bedding to 500 households.

In Phidim Township, Koshi Province, 95 households received food, hygiene kits, first aid kits, and 390 tarpaulins. Furthermore, in Phalelung Rural Municipality, also in Koshi Province, 293 households were supplied with food, while 40 households received kitchen and hygiene items.

"This marks the initial phase of our relief operations aimed at meeting the urgent needs of affected families, and we are committed to continuing our support in partnership with local governments," Dr. Manandhar added.

