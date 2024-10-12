Monsoon Is Completely Withdrawal From Nepal

Oct. 12, 2024, 7:19 p.m.

This year's monsoon is completely out from today.

According to the Department of Water and Meteorology, the monsoon, which began to withdraw from Ashoj 20, has completely withdrawn from today.

The department issued a notification this afternoon and the remaining Bagmati, Madhes and Koshi provinces have also left the country.

Earlier on October 20th, Monsoon had completely withdrawn from Far West and some parts of Karnali and Lumbini and on Asoj 22th, monsoon had completely withdrawn from Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki and Kathmandu valleys and partially in Bagmati and Madhes provinces.

Today, the monsoon has left the rest of Madhes and Bagmati and even from Koshi. According to the Department of Water and Meteorology, this year, the monsoon entered late on Jestha 28, and started leaving after four days, but six days later, it completely left.

Agencies

