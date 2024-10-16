Inflation Drops To 3.85% From 8.19% Last Year

Oct. 16, 2024, 8:40 p.m.

The y-o-y price inflation stood at 3.85 per cent in mid-september 2024 which is lesser than 8.19 per cent of the same period of the prevous fiscal year (FY).

According to the Nepal Rastra Bank data (NRB)'s first two months data of the current FY published today, food and beverage inflation stood at 5.03 per cent whereas non-food and service inflation stood at 3.19 per cent in the review period of the first two months.

During the same perod of the previous year, the price indices of these groups had increased by 9.77 per cent and 7.19 per cent respectively.

Under the food and beverage category, y-o-y price index of pulse and legumes sub-category increased 10.80 per cent, vegetable 9.84 per cent, cereal grains & their products 9.34 per cent and fruit 4.94 per cent while y-o-y price index of spices sub-category decreased 2.69 per cent.

Under the non-food and services category, y-o-y price index of miscellaneous good and services sub-category increased 8.71 per cent, alcoholic drink 6.76 per cent, clothes and footwear 6.08 per cent and furnishing and household equipment 4.88 per cent while y-o-y price index insurance and financial services sub-category held constant.

During the review month, y-o-y price index in rural areas increased by 4.04 per cent, while in urban areas, it rose by 3.78 per cent.

