Nepal And Other LDCs and Mountainous Countries Are Affected By Climate Change: FM Dr. Rana

Oct. 17, 2024, 7:49 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has said it is obvious that the least developed and mountainous countries like Nepal are facing severe and disproportionate impacts of climate change.

"But the global climate agenda and climate processes are yet to sufficiently reflect the plight of developing and mountainous countries," she said while attending wrap up of New York Times- Nepal Republic Media Climate Conclave as the Chief Guest today.

The event was held with the theme of ‘The call of Mt. Everest for Global Climate Action’ and the Minister expressed accolades to the organizers also for choosing to highlight a theme that has threatened the very existence of planet and the humanity. The theme embodies the clarion call from both a least developed and a mountainous nation for commensurate climate action and climate justice, she said.

"We are talking about climate crisis today on the heels of catastrophic floods and landslides that devastated central region of Nepal barely a month ago," the Foreign Minister said, adding that these disasters were evidently the result of an extreme weather event, as the rainfall in many places during the fateful three days amounted to as much as half of the total rainfall Nepal receives throughout the monsoon.

She appraised the gathering that as a result of such disasters, Nepal had to bear a tragic loss of more than 250 lives, in addition to the same number of people in the preceding period of the rainy season.

