NIFRA Appoints NIMB Ace Capital Limited as the issue manager for NIFRA Energy Bond 6%

Nepal Infrastructure Bank Limited (NIFRA) has officially appointed NIMB Ace Capital Limited as the issue manager for its upcoming "NIFRA Energy Bond 6% (2088/89)." This new bond issuance aims to bolster the country’s energy infrastructure, a crucial element for Nepal’s economic growth.

The NIFRA Energy Bond will feature a 6% interest rate and a validity period of 7 years, with a total issuing size of NPR 5 billion. After approval of SEBON, 60% of this total will be allocated for private placement, allowing select investors to participate, while the remaining 40% will be available to the general public, promoting broader access to investment in this vital sector.

The bond issuance is expected to bolster the energy sector, enhance financial inclusion, and provide a secure investment avenue for both institutional and individual investors.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in this opportunity, which promises attractive returns while contributing to the nation’s infrastructure development.

Nepal Infrastructure Bank Limited is committed to facilitating infrastructure development in Nepal, offering a range of financial services tailored to meet the needs of both public and private sectors.