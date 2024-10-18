NIFRA Appoints NIMB Ace Capital Limited as the issue manager for NIFRA Energy Bond 6%

NIFRA Appoints NIMB Ace Capital Limited as the issue manager for NIFRA Energy Bond 6% (2088/89)

Oct. 18, 2024, 7:49 p.m.

Nepal Infrastructure Bank Limited (NIFRA) has officially appointed NIMB Ace Capital Limited as the issue manager for its upcoming "NIFRA Energy Bond 6% (2088/89)." This new bond issuance aims to bolster the country’s energy infrastructure, a crucial element for Nepal’s economic growth.

The NIFRA Energy Bond will feature a 6% interest rate and a validity period of 7 years, with a total issuing size of NPR 5 billion. After approval of SEBON, 60% of this total will be allocated for private placement, allowing select investors to participate, while the remaining 40% will be available to the general public, promoting broader access to investment in this vital sector.

The bond issuance is expected to bolster the energy sector, enhance financial inclusion, and provide a secure investment avenue for both institutional and individual investors.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in this opportunity, which promises attractive returns while contributing to the nation’s infrastructure development.

Nepal Infrastructure Bank Limited is committed to facilitating infrastructure development in Nepal, offering a range of financial services tailored to meet the needs of both public and private sectors.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed To Complete Reconstruction Of Flood Damaged Kabeli Corridor Before Tihar
Oct 18, 2024
RSP President Lamichhane Arrested, Taken To Pokhara
Oct 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Oct 18, 2024
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal Hosted K-Culture
Oct 17, 2024
Activation of Anticipatory Action Framework for Koshi River Basin Communities Amidst Heavy Floods
Oct 17, 2024

More on Economy

NEA MD Kul Man Ghising Directed To Complete Reconstruction Of Flood Damaged Kabeli Corridor Before Tihar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
Inflation Drops To 3.85% From 8.19% Last Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal Receives Rs.263.14 Billion Remittance In The First Two Months: NRB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
PM Oli and Energy Minister Khadka ‘s Move Against MD Ghising Will Likely To Adversely Affect The Efforts To Restore Electricity Supply By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
NEA Export Worth 7.5 Billion Rupees Electricity To India In Two Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
World Bank Approves $150 Million to Strengthen Nepal’s Disaster Response and Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

RSP President Lamichhane Arrested, Taken To Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2024
Engage Nepal Call Help For Flood Victims By Scott DeLisi Oct 18, 2024
China's GDP growth slows to 4.6 percent in July-September By Agencies Oct 18, 2024
Israel Confirms Death Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar By Agencies Oct 18, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Madesh, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 18, 2024
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal Hosted K-Culture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75