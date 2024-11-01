1,602 MW Electricity Demanded On Laxmi Puja: NEA

High demand of electricity (peak demand), 1,602 megawatt, has been recorded in Laxmi Puja of this year's Tihar festival.

According to the Nepal Electricity Authority, the peak demand was recorded at 6:25 pm on Thursday, the day of Laxmi Puja.

The peak demand of power was recorded 1,438 megawatt on Laxmi Puja last year. The high demand of electricity was more by 164 megawatt this year as compared to previous year.

The NEA added the recorded peak demand of electricity was except of industrial customers as industries, factories remain closed during Tihar.

The electricity was supplied by generating power from power houses of the country in order to meet the demand of power on the day of Laxmi Puja.

The surplus 253 megawatt of electricity was exported to India by fulfilling the demand of power of the country during peak hour.

Overall demand of 1,855 megawatt electricity was recorded in import was recorded on Lamxi Puja this year which was 1955 megawatt last year.