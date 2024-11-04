Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV Ttransmission Line Completed

The Construction of Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV transmission line has been completed.

This transmission line is considered significant to supply power to be generated from the under-construction and the upcoming hydropower projects to be constructed along the Trishuli river and its tributaries to the national grid.

This 28-kilometer transmission line stretches from Chilime Hub Sub-Station of Ama Chhodingbo rural municipality in Rasuwa district to Trishuli III B Hub Station of Kispang rural municipality in Nuwakot district.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Kul Man Ghising, shared that the construction of the transmission line completed after the employees and construction entrepreneurs carried out works even in public holidays of Dashai and Tihar festivals.

He added that transmission line infrastructures are ready for the supply of electricity from the 111-megawatt-capacity Rasuwagadhi and 42.5-megawatt Sanjen as well as the other under construction and to be constructed projects in Rasuwa. Rasuwagadhi and Sanjen hydropower projects are in the phase of power production.

The estimated cost of Chilime-Trishuli project is 3.62 billion US dollar, including the investment of the NEA and grant from German Development Bank (KFW).There is concessional loan of European Investment Bank in the project as well.

Agreement was signed with Chinese construction company in Kartik 2074 BS for the construction of the transmission line and the sub-station.