FNCCI President Dhakal Awarded from Indonesian Government

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and the honorary consul of the Republic of Indonesia to Nepal, has received a prestigious 'Caraka Buwana Award' from the government of the Republic of Indonesia.

The Caraka Buwana Award is a prestigious honor presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia. It recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations with Indonesia.

This award recognizes his significant contributions to enhancing bilateral relations between Nepal and Indonesia.

The award was presented by Heru H. Subolo, the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nepal on behalf of the government of the Republic of Indonesia, during a special ceremony held in Kathmandu on Tuesday, according to a press note issued by the secretariat of FNCCI President Dhakal.

This honor reflects Dhakal's dedicated efforts in promoting tourism, cultural exchange, and economic ties between the two nations.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Subolo commended President Dhakal, stating, “President Dhakal's unwavering commitment has significantly strengthened our nations' bond, fostering a collaborative spirit that benefits both countries.”

In his acceptance speech, President Dhakal expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

President Dhakal expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, and all the distinguished guests present.

He emphasized that this award serves as an inspiration to work towards a future of mutual growth and prosperity between Nepal and Indonesia.

He further emphasized the importance of two recent landmark agreements: the Bilateral Consultation Mechanism and the Visa Exemption Agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

He noted that these agreements, signed on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, are crucial for reinforcing the partnership between Nepal and Indonesia.

“I am especially encouraged by these agreements,” Dhakal said. “They will strengthen diplomatic ties, facilitate official travel, and lay the foundation for enhanced economic cooperation, tourism, and regional collaboration.”

He also highlighted the growing interest of Nepalese travelers in visiting Indonesia, particularly Bali, which has become a popular destination.

“The rise in Nepalese tourists visiting Bali is a testament to Indonesia’s natural beauty and vibrant culture,” he remarked.

He called for the consideration of an on-arrival visa facility for Nepalese tourists to further strengthen cultural ties and tourism.

This award marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of collaboration and friendship between the two nations, paving the way for a promising future.

Dhakal was also honoured by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of the Republic of Indonesia, for his contributions to the rescue and relief efforts during the 2015 earthquake.

Dhakal has served as honorary consul of the Republic of Indonesia since 2010.

Ambassadors from various countries, high-level officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, and other dignitaries attended the event.