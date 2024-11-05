Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line reconstruction completes

Nov. 5, 2024, 8:46 p.m.

Reconstruction of the double-circuit 132 kV Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line has been completed.

Floods in the Maikhola river damaged four towers of the transmission line at Dhodrebesi, Ward Nos 1 and 7 of Mai Municipality in Ilam on September 28.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and 20 private sector hydroelectricity projects feeding power to the Kabeli Corridor Transmission Line jointly carried out the reconstruction. The transmission line came into operation from 4.30 pm on Monday after the reconstruction.

Mohan Karki, an energy entrepreneur who was involved in the transmission line reconstruction on behalf the private sector, said the reconstruction works were completed in 19 days from the works were started.

The hydroelectric projects of Taplejung, Panchthar and Ilam have started producing power with the operation of the transmission line.

NEA had provided the spare parts and other equipment for the transmission line while the private sector-operated power projects bore other expenses including the labour for the reconstruction. Each of the private sector projects has contributed a certain amount for this.

The flood had damaged the Nos. 50, 51, 52 and 53 towers under the transmission line at Dhodrebesi on the section from Godak of Ilam to Damak of Jhapa. The Number 51 and 52 towers were totally destroyed due to the flood and new towers had to be constructed. The Number 50 and 53 towers suffered partial damage and they were repaired.

