Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV Transmission Line Charged

Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV transmission line has been commissioned.

The 28-kilometer transmission line from Chilime Hub Substation located in Thambuchet, Amachodingmo Rural Municipality of Rasuwa to Trishuli 3B Hub Substation located in Pahrebensi, Kispang Rural Municipality of Nuwakot was put into operation from 7.5 pm on Wednesday.

Likewise, the Chilime hub substation, built under the Chilime-Trishuli 220 kV transmission line project, was also charged on Wednesday.

The substation has two banks of 220-132 kV, 160 MVA, 320 MVA and 132-33 KV, 50 MVA power transformers. Trishuli 3B Hub 220 KV substation under the project was already in operation.

The Chilime-Trishuli 220 KV transmission line, which was built to integrate the electricity generated from the hydropower projects under construction and to be built in the Trishuli river and its tributaries, into the national system, can transmit about 1,200 megawatts of electricity.

The estimated cost of the Chilime-Trishuli project is Rs 3.62 billion, with the investment of the Government of Nepal and the Nepal Electricity Authority and the grant of the German Development Bank (KfW).

There is a concessional loan under the European Investment Bank (EIB) project established by the European Union.

Thark Bahadur Thapa, Director of High Voltage Grid Department of Nepal Electricity Authority, said that since the construction of transmission lines and substations have been completed and put into operation, the electricity produced by the hydroelectric projects built in that area can be connected at any time.

Chilime-Trishuli 220 KV transmission line will immediately be connected to Chilime Hub substation with the electricity generated from 111 MW Rasuwagadhi, 42.5 MW Sanjen and 14.8 MW Sanjen hydropower projects built under the leadership of Chilime Hydropower.

Rasuwagadhi and Sanjen projects have been completed and are in the stage of power generation. Even during the public holidays of Dasain and Tihar, the construction of the transmission line was completed by employees and construction professionals working round the clock.

76 towers have been constructed for the 28 km long transmission line.

The transmission line has been constructed in an area ranging from 680 to 2600 m above sea level. 33 towers had to be built in places where there was no access road.

A separate access road was constructed to reach the place. More than 20 kilometers of access roads have been constructed for the construction of the project. The tower was built by transporting construction materials by helicopter.